Central team inspects land for tribal varsity

The Central team visiting Kottakki village near Salur in Vizianagaram district on Friday.

VIZIANAGARAM

21 August 2020 22:27 IST

It should come up in Kothavalasa, insists BJP delegation

A high-level team from the Centre led by Professor R.S. Sarraju visited Kottakki village in Pachipenta mandal where the Central Tribal University is proposed to come up.

Saluru MLA P. Rajanna Dora, Bobbili MLA Sambangi Chinavenkata Appala Naidu, Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattamani and Special Officer Hanumanthu Lajapathi Rai accompanied the team.

ITDA Project Officer R. Kurmanath explained to the team about the road and train connectivity to the area which is near Saluru town.

Meanwhile, BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav and other leaders met Dr. Sarraju in Vizianagaram and urged him to continue the construction of the university at Relli village of Kothavalasa as 526 acres of land was readily available.

Mr. Madhav said that Kothavalasa was closer to Visakhapatnam and it would be easier for professors from different universities to visit the tribal university due to air and train connectivity. He claimed that the Union Government had already sanctioned ₹420 crore for the project but the A.P. Government had failed to utilise the benefits quickly with an unwanted change in location.