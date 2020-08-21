Central team inspects land for tribal varsity

A high-level team from the Centre led by Professor R.S. Sarraju visited Kottakki village in Pachipenta mandal where the Central Tribal University is proposed to come up.
Saluru MLA P. Rajanna Dora, Bobbili MLA Sambangi Chinavenkata Appala Naidu, Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattamani and Special Officer Hanumanthu Lajapathi Rai accompanied the team.
ITDA Project Officer R. Kurmanath explained to the team about the road and train connectivity to the area which is near Saluru town.
Meanwhile, BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav and other leaders met Dr. Sarraju in Vizianagaram and urged him to continue the construction of the university at Relli village of Kothavalasa as 526 acres of land was readily available.
Mr. Madhav said that Kothavalasa was closer to Visakhapatnam and it would be easier for professors from different universities to visit the tribal university due to air and train connectivity. He claimed that the Union Government had already sanctioned ₹420 crore for the project but the A.P. Government had failed to utilise the benefits quickly with an unwanted change in location.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath