Central team inspects health infrastructure in Masula

The two-member Central team on COVID-19 on Monday inspected and documented the preparedness and containment measures being adopted to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Machilipatnam.

The team, comprising Dr. Vivek Adish and Dr. Ruchi Gelang, has observed the quarantine facilities, management of containment and red zones, infrastructure and human resources at the District Government Hospital (DGH) and testing facilities to detect the new cases. By Monday, the town has witnessed seven COVID-19 cases and one death.

The District Medical and Health authorities and the DGH doctors explained the containment measures, deployment of field-level staff for a door-to-door health survey in the containment zones, and availability of infrastructure such as test kits and beds.

Demonstration

The police led by Bandar DSP Mehaboob Basha gave a demonstration on the vigil in the red and containment zones through drones in Gandhi Nagar and Chilakalapudi areas of the town.

The team inspected the Varalakshmi Polytechnic College which has been turned into a quarantine centre and availability of facilities and care being provided to the persons there.

Municipal Commissioner S. Sivarama Krishna explained the role of ward volunteers and Secretariat staff in implementing the guidelines in containment zones to prevent the spread of the COVID.