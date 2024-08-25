GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Central team in Tirupati to assess feasibility of multimodal bus station project

The proposed facility will have a bus terminal, commercial complexes, FOB, ‘sky walk’ linking the bus station with the railway station, dormitories, charging stations for electric buses, says MP Gurumoorthy

Published - August 25, 2024 09:00 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Member of Parliament M. Gurumoorthy with members of the Central team, at the APSRTC bus station complex in Tirupati on Sunday.

After a brief hiatus, the much-talked about multimodal bus station project for Tirupati hogs the limelight again, with a Central team visiting the temple city to check for its feasibility and functional executability.

The arrival of the Central team, led by National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) Chief Executive Officer Prakash Gaur and Project Director Pooja Mishra, on August 25 (Sunday) followed the meeting the Tirupati Member of Parliament, M. Gurumoorthy, had with Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi last week.

Tirupati witnesses a huge floating population everyday, with footfalls reaching up to one lakh, mostly in the form of Tirumala-bound devotees and some arriving on assignments in the scores of universities and national educational institutes such as IIT and IISER.

The project is meant to come up with a comprehensive facility that brings multiple modes of transport to the reach of the commuters. The proposed infrastructure will also be planned and executed in tune with the growing needs of the city in the future, with an aesthetic and traditional touch that resonates with the spiritual backdrop of Tirupati.

Dr. Gurumoorthy, who went around the bus station complex along with the team members, spoke to the media on the project. He said that the multimodal bus station project had taken shape much earlier, but held back due to design changes suggested in the existing bus station building.

The proposed facility would have a bus terminal, commercial complexes, Foot Over Bridge, a ‘sky walk’ linking the bus station and the railway station, dormitories, charging stations for electric buses, etc., he said.

He sought the State government’s quick nod to the administrative sanctions for the well-intended project.

