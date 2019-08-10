Central team advises ban on illegal borewells in Nuzvid region

The three-member team of Jal Sakthi Abhiyan led by B. Srinivas on Friday directed the Krishna district authorities to impose a ban on digging of borewells without permissions in Nuzvid region under the Andhra Pradesh Water, Land and Trees Act (WALTA), 2002.

The Central government team consisting of Vivek Omar and R.K. Karbandha inspected the measures being taken to improve and conserve the groundwater table in Musunuru mandal, one of the areas where groundwater level had fallen down drastically in the past decade.

Reviewing the long and short term measures being initiated to improve the groundwater table in Musunuru mandal, the team has advised strict implementation of the WALTA and imposing a blanket ban on illegal borewells, apart from action against encroachments of local ponds.

Nuzvid Sub Collector Swapnil Dinakar, who accompanied the team, explained them a slew of measures taken, including construction of check dams, in the region. The Musunuru mandal has been selected by the Central government for the Jal Sakthi Abhiyan project (2019-24) to ensure the conservation of the groundwater table. The team also advised adopting rainwater harvesting methods at the household level.