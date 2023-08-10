Central task-force will soon inquire into ‘diversion of gram panchayat funds’ by YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, says Y.S. Chowdary

August 10, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former BJP Rajya Sabha member Y.S. Chowdary has said that he has information that the Union government is looking into the large-scale diversion of funds belonging to the Panchayat Raj institutions and other departments allegedly by the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, and it will soon send a task-force to ascertain the facts.

Addressing a gathering of the BJP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) cadres at a demonstration staged at Dharna Chowk here on August 10 (Thursday) against the alleged misuse of funds that had been devolved by the Centre to the gram panchayats, Mr. Chowdary said the State government brought the development of villages to a grinding halt by usurping the powers of the sarpanches and taking away a large chunk of the Central funds.

The government debt mounted to a staggering ₹10 lakh crore, and while no new project came to the State, the existing industries were struggling to continue doing business in the State.

“Unfortunately, the State has no capital city. Such is the pitiable condition of Andhra Pradesh, but it will be set right by the Centre,” he said.

TDP leader and A.P. Sarpanches’ Association president Y.V.B. Rajendra Prasad said the sarpanches had become nominal heads of gram panchayats, and that 12,989 gram panchayats were in deep crisis due to the State government’s policies and actions.

He alleged that a sum of ₹8,664 crore released to the panchayats by the Centre was hijacked by the YSRCP government, and the funds went into the pockets of top leaders of the ruling party.

JSP leader P. Mahesh said the painting of offices of gram panchayats with YSRCP colours reflected the mindset of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

