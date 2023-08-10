HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Central task-force will soon inquire into ‘diversion of gram panchayat funds’ by YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, says Y.S. Chowdary

The YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh has brought development of villages to a grinding halt by usurping the powers of the sarpanches and taking away a large chunk of the funds given by the Union government, alleges former Rajya Sabha member Y.S. Chowdary

August 10, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
BJP leader Y.S. Chowdary participating in a demonstration staged in protest against diversion of gram panchayat funds, in Vijayawada on Thursday.

BJP leader Y.S. Chowdary participating in a demonstration staged in protest against diversion of gram panchayat funds, in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Former BJP Rajya Sabha member Y.S. Chowdary has said that he has information that the Union government is looking into the large-scale diversion of funds belonging to the Panchayat Raj institutions and other departments allegedly by the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, and it will soon send a task-force to ascertain the facts.

Addressing a gathering of the BJP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) cadres at a demonstration staged at Dharna Chowk here on August 10 (Thursday) against the alleged misuse of funds that had been devolved by the Centre to the gram panchayats, Mr. Chowdary said the State government brought the development of villages to a grinding halt by usurping the powers of the sarpanches and taking away a large chunk of the Central funds.

The government debt mounted to a staggering ₹10 lakh crore, and while no new project came to the State, the existing industries were struggling to continue doing business in the State.

“Unfortunately, the State has no capital city. Such is the pitiable condition of Andhra Pradesh, but it will be set right by the Centre,” he said.

TDP leader and A.P. Sarpanches’ Association president Y.V.B. Rajendra Prasad said the sarpanches had become nominal heads of gram panchayats, and that 12,989 gram panchayats were in deep crisis due to the State government’s policies and actions.

He alleged that a sum of ₹8,664 crore released to the panchayats by the Centre was hijacked by the YSRCP government, and the funds went into the pockets of top leaders of the ruling party.

JSP leader P. Mahesh said the painting of offices of gram panchayats with YSRCP colours reflected the mindset of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.