Central probe agencies have found involvement of Naidu and Lokesh in skill development scam, says Sajjala

December 05, 2022 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - GUNTUR

He refutes allegation over the removal of all outsourced employees in government departments

Sambasiva Rao M.

Adviser to Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

The involvement of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son N. Lokesh in the scam pertaining to skill development has been identified by Central investigation agencies, Adviser to Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said, adding that the TDP leaders are maintaining silence on it.

“As there is evidence on these allegations, the Enforcement Directorate is investigating the case. The TDP leaders may criticise the YSRCP government dubbing it as a political vendetta.”Sajjala Ramakrishna ReddyAdviser to Government (Public Affairs)

“As there is evidence on these allegations, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the case. The TDP leaders may criticise the YSRCP government dubbing it as a political vendetta,” he told the media at Chief Minister’s camp office at Tadepalli on December 5 (Monday). 

Refusing the allegations over the removal of all outsourced employees in government departments, he maintained that it was ‘misinformation’. “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is serious about the issue. It might have happened due to some communication gap at the lower level. The government is not taking any decision against the outsourced employees,” he said, adding that the government had provided more than 2 lakh jobs and created the  Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services to ensure job security to the outsourced employees. 

Support our reporting.
“The recent comments of Mr. Naidu in Kurnool that the people of Rayalaseema wish Amaravati to remain as the sole capital reek of arrogance,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

Referring to the three capital move, the YSRCP leader said that people of the Rayalaseema had been demanding for shifting of Andhra Pradesh High Court to Kurnool and the YSRCP had extended support to it. He said the Rayalaseema Garjana held in Kurnool on Monday intended to give a clear message about it.

