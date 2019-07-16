Central panel to examine Polavaram cost escalation

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has constituted a committee to examine the cost escalation of the Polavaram irrigation project under the instructions of the Ministry of Finance.

Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in reply to a question on the Polavaram Project Revised Cost Estimate (RCE) raised by YSR Congress MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, said that the erstwhile AP government submitted an RCE for ₹ 57,297 crore at the 2017-18 price level to the Central Water Commission (CWC) in January 2018.

The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Irrigation, Flood Control and Multipurpose Projects, Department of Water Resources, at its 141st meeting on February 11, “accepted” the RCE for ₹55,548.87 crore at the 2017-18 price level. The cost of the irrigation component was put at ₹50,987.96 crore. The RCE was reduced “mainly on account of reconciliation in estimated cost of certain land under submergence, land for which compensation is payable, cost of remaining works as per relevant schedule of rates, etc, the Minister said in his reply.

Mr. Shekhawat, however, did not say when the Revised Cost Committee would submit its report.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy in his question asked for the “reasons” for the reduction in the revised estimate from ₹58,000 crore to ₹ 55,548 crore.

CBI inquiry

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Mr. Reddy said that he orally asked if the Centre had any idea of ordering a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities that occurred in the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Programme of the project.

The MP said that the Union Minister “inadvertently” said that it was up to the State government to have a discussion on the issue and come to a decision.