Central official visits veena-making centre in Eluru district

Published - October 03, 2024 11:57 pm IST

Ravindra Gautam appeals to enthusiasts to learn making veena, by undergoing a five-month course offered along with a stipend

The Hindu Bureau

A Nuzvid veena. | Photo Credit: RAJU V

The Handicrafts Promotion Officer, Ravindra Gautam, has appealed to interested persons to undergo training at the veena-making training centre at Tukkuluru village in Eluru district.

Mr. Ravindra Gautam, from the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, visited the veena-making training centre in the village, located in Nuzvid mandal of Eluru district on Thursday (October 3, 2024). He appreciated Shaik Mabu, the master trainer at the centre, who created a record by making a mini veena.

“There is a shortage of veena craftsmen in the country. Veena artists are disappearing among the present generation. I request the interested artists to come forward to learn the manufacturing of the instrument with Mr. Mabu,” he said.

A.P. Handicrafts Development Corporation Eluru district officer I.V. Lakshminath, Lepakshi Handicrafts Emporium manager Kumar, and other officers were present.

“The government will provide the raw material and offer ₹7,500 stipend to the trainees during the five-month training programme,” said Mr. Mabu.

“Nuzvid veenas are famous across the globe. Artists from different States and countries buy the instruments from Nuzvid,” he added.

