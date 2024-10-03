GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Central official visits veena-making centre in Eluru district

Ravindra Gautam appeals to enthusiasts to learn making veena, by undergoing a five-month course offered along with a stipend

Published - October 03, 2024 11:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A Nuzvid veena.

A Nuzvid veena. | Photo Credit: RAJU V

The Handicrafts Promotion Officer, Ravindra Gautam, has appealed to interested persons to undergo training at the veena-making training centre at Tukkuluru village in Eluru district.

Mr. Ravindra Gautam, from the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, visited the veena-making training centre in the village, located in Nuzvid mandal of Eluru district on Thursday (October 3, 2024). He appreciated Shaik Mabu, the master trainer at the centre, who created a record by making a mini veena.

“There is a shortage of veena craftsmen in the country. Veena artists are disappearing among the present generation. I request the interested artists to come forward to learn the manufacturing of the instrument with Mr. Mabu,” he said.

A.P. Handicrafts Development Corporation Eluru district officer I.V. Lakshminath, Lepakshi Handicrafts Emporium manager Kumar, and other officers were present.

“The government will provide the raw material and offer ₹7,500 stipend to the trainees during the five-month training programme,” said Mr. Mabu.

“Nuzvid veenas are famous across the globe. Artists from different States and countries buy the instruments from Nuzvid,” he added.

Published - October 03, 2024 11:57 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / music (education)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.