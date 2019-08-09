Central nod to divert forest land for missile facility in Krishna

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has granted Stage II environment clearance, directing the Andhra Pradesh State government to divert 154.42 hectares of forest land in favour of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for setting up a missile test launch facility at Gullalamoda village in Krishna district.

The approval under the Forest Conservation (1980) Act to divert the forest land which mostly falls in the Krishna Wildlife Sanctuary, which was given based on the Wildlife Management Plan submitted by the DRDO, mandates that the diversion should be done only after the DRDO deposits the compensatory levies as prescribed by the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA).

The DRDO earlier deposited nearly ₹35 crore to the CAMPA.

‘Status won’t change’

The State government (Principal Secretary, Forests) was categorically told by the MoEFCC that the legal status of the forest land being diverted would remain unchanged.

In a letter, a copy of which is available with The Hindu, the MoEFCC has stipulated, among other things, that more than 308 hectares of degraded forest should be identified to take up afforestation activities and also that the State government should guarantee that an equivalent area (154.42 ha) of mangrove and mudflat adjacent to the Krishna Wildlife Sanctuary would be notified and included in the sanctuary.

Meanwhile, the DRDO is engaged in preparing a detailed project report to kick-start the construction activity as soon as its gets possession of the forest land.