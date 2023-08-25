Central Minister urged to ensure 75% jobs for locals

August 25, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Andhra Pradesh Unemployed Joint Action Committee president Samayam Hemanth Kumar on Friday urged the Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan to ensure 75% jobs for locals in industries and other companies.

He met the Minister at Maradam village of Dattirajeru mandal of Vizianagaram district and submitted a memorandum, seeking the Union government’s order for the implementation of local reservation rules in accordance with the Article 371 of the Constitution.

He said that the local youngsters were forced to go to far away places to work for meagre salaries as the industries of the North Andhra region were not following the rule although the A.P. government had issued an order in this regard.

The members of the association V.R.K. Sarma, T. Madhusudana Rao, Mahidhara Nageswara Rao and others were present.