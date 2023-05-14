ADVERTISEMENT

Central insurance schemes a boon for common people: NABARD official

May 14, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

NABARD district development manager T. Nagarjuna handing over cheques to family members of deceased policy holders, at APGVB branch in Vizianagaram.

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Vizianagaram district development manager T. Nagarjuna on Sunday said Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and PM Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) were helping marginalised sections to get ₹2 lakh insurance coverage at a nominal premium.

In a press release, he said both NABARD and the AP Gramin Vikas Bank (APGVB) had undertaken a special campaign to bring the maximum number of people under these schemes.

Financial literacy about these two schemes started on April 1, 2023, and would continue till June 30, 2023. Nine families of deceased persons were recently given ₹2 lakh each under these social security schemes. APGVB administration manager Sunil Varma said a total of ₹240 lakh was paid to 120 families over the last few months.

Lead Bank manager A. Srinivasa Rao, ABGVB nodal officer G. Kishore Kumar and others were also taking part in the financial literacy programme Mr. Nagarjuna said.

