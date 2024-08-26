Central GST Audit Commissionerate detected ₹1,040 crore tax evasion in Andhra Pradesh till July, says official

Central GST Audit Commissionerate, Andhra Pradesh, has detected ₹1,040-crore tax evasion and recovered ₹108 crore from 370 units across five circles in the State up to July this calender year, said Anand Kumar Pulapaka, Commissioner, Central GST Audit Commissionerate, Andhra Pradesh. He was in Nellore to inaugurate the new chamber at Assistant Commissioner’s office on Monday.

The CGST Auditing Commissionerate, A.P., has offices in Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Guntur, Nellore and Tirupati. Soon, offices will be set up in Anantapur and Kurnool, he said, adding that they are conducting auditing checks in suspicious business firms under their jurisdiction, and targeted to audit 532 units across the State by the end of this year.

Mr. Anand Kumar revealed that only 25 audit groups are working under the CGST Audit Commissionerate, A.P., with two to three officers per group. Last year, tax evasion of ₹133.5 crore has been detected and ₹15.5 crore was recovered from 352 establishments during the first seven month period. They could audit 603 out of 1,140 units identified in the State.

He is entrusted with conduct of GST audit on financial records of taxpayers. GST Audit enables the taxpayer to detect the intervening deficiencies and consequential tax liability, and discharge the same before any investigation agency lays its hands up on. He explained how proper collection of GST leads to the development of the nation and realising the dream of ‘Vikasit Bharat 2047’.

The Commissioner has been touring entire Andhra Pradesh and met various trade organisation. In Nellore, he visited the Institute of Chartered Accounts of India, SIRC, Nellore Branch in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce. He also visited the circle offices to meet officers to address their issues and assured to provide infrastructural support to them.