Central govt. looting public through GST, alleges CPI(M) leader

CPI(M) senior leader and former Rajya Sabha Member P. Madhu on Monday alleged that the Union government was looting public money with exorbitant taxes on essential commodities. The prices of rice, edible oils, pulses and other commodities were almost doubled with the levy of Goods and Services Tax (GST) although the previous government exempted most of the essential goods from tax net, he said.

He was speaking at a public meeting organised here as part of a nationwide agitation ‘Desha Rakshana Bheri’ to highlight the ‘misdeeds’ of the government. Over 5,000 party activists and sympathisers of Left parties attended the meeting.

He said that the government had collected around ₹27 lakh crore in various forms of taxes in the last few years,. “The government policies are benefiting only corporate companies. Almost all medium and small-scale industries are in crisis. It has impacted the lives of lakhs of workers and their families. Common people also lost livelihood with the policies of the government,” Mr. Madhu alleged.

Party district unit secretary D. Govinda Rao alleged that both TDP and YSRCP failed to question the Union government’s anti-people policies.

Senior leaders Bhaviri Krishnamurthy, K. Mohana Rao and T. Tirupati Rao were among those present.

Earlier, the party organised a rally in the town.