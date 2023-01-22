Central govt. improving healthcare up to the tertiary level: Union Minister Pawar

January 22, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Union Minister of State for Health, Bharati Pravin Pawar said that the Central government took a slew of steps for the strengthening of the healthcare sector and as part of it, due attention has been paid to improving the services at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Mangalagiri in Guntur district.

Addressing a meeting organised for the BJP’s Guntur Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana at Mangalagiri on Sunday, Ms. Pawar said Kisan Yojana, PM Awas Yojana and One-Nation One-Ration were among a host of flagship schemes being implemented by the Centre for the welfare of the masses and they should be popularised while ensuring that they were delivered to the targeted sections without any scope for graft.

Top priority has been given to Ayushman Bharat and other schemes and increasing the public access to health care facilities from the primary to tertiary level, and improving their quality, she added.

Earlier, Ms. Pawar had darshan at Panakala Narasimha Swamy temple and the temple down the hill. Temple executive officer Ramakoti Reddy and priests accorded her a traditional welcome. BJP leaders Vakati Narayana Reddy, V. Suryanarayana Raju, Pathuri Nagabhushanam and Patibandla Ramakrishna accompanied the Union Minister.