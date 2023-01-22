ADVERTISEMENT

Central govt. improving healthcare up to the tertiary level: Union Minister Pawar

January 22, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare of India Dr. Bharathi Pravin Pawar addressing a BJP meeting at Mangalagiri in Guntur District on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Union Minister of State for Health, Bharati Pravin Pawar said that the Central government took a slew of steps for the strengthening of the healthcare sector and as part of it, due attention has been paid to improving the services at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Mangalagiri in Guntur district. 

Addressing a meeting organised for the BJP’s Guntur Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana at Mangalagiri on Sunday, Ms. Pawar said Kisan Yojana, PM Awas Yojana and  One-Nation One-Ration were among a host of flagship schemes being implemented by the Centre for the welfare of the masses and they should be popularised while ensuring that they were delivered to the targeted sections without any scope for graft. 

Top priority has been given to Ayushman Bharat and other schemes and increasing the public access to health care facilities from the primary to tertiary level, and improving their quality, she added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier, Ms. Pawar had darshan at Panakala Narasimha Swamy temple and the temple down the hill. Temple executive officer Ramakoti Reddy and priests accorded her a traditional welcome. BJP leaders Vakati Narayana Reddy, V. Suryanarayana Raju, Pathuri Nagabhushanam and Patibandla Ramakrishna accompanied the Union Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US