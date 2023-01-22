HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Central govt. improving healthcare up to the tertiary level: Union Minister Pawar

January 22, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare of India Dr. Bharathi Pravin Pawar addressing a BJP meeting at Mangalagiri in Guntur District on Sunday.

Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare of India Dr. Bharathi Pravin Pawar addressing a BJP meeting at Mangalagiri in Guntur District on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Union Minister of State for Health, Bharati Pravin Pawar said that the Central government took a slew of steps for the strengthening of the healthcare sector and as part of it, due attention has been paid to improving the services at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Mangalagiri in Guntur district. 

Addressing a meeting organised for the BJP’s Guntur Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana at Mangalagiri on Sunday, Ms. Pawar said Kisan Yojana, PM Awas Yojana and  One-Nation One-Ration were among a host of flagship schemes being implemented by the Centre for the welfare of the masses and they should be popularised while ensuring that they were delivered to the targeted sections without any scope for graft. 

Top priority has been given to Ayushman Bharat and other schemes and increasing the public access to health care facilities from the primary to tertiary level, and improving their quality, she added.

Earlier, Ms. Pawar had darshan at Panakala Narasimha Swamy temple and the temple down the hill. Temple executive officer Ramakoti Reddy and priests accorded her a traditional welcome. BJP leaders Vakati Narayana Reddy, V. Suryanarayana Raju, Pathuri Nagabhushanam and Patibandla Ramakrishna accompanied the Union Minister.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.