Central government is prioritising tribal welfare, says Srikakulam Collector

Updated - November 15, 2024 08:10 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar says the government is providing marketing resources for tribal products, releasing funds for improvement of roads and health facilities in remote areas

The Hindu Bureau

Srikakulam Collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar and ITDA project director Yashwant Kumar Reddy observing the tribal products at Ekalavya School in Srikakulam district on Friday.

Srikakulam Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar on Friday said that the Union Government is currently focusing on the welfare and development of tribal people with its innovative schemes including the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan and others.

Along with Sithampet Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) project director Yashwant Kumar Reddy, Mr. Pundkar participated in the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas programme organised at Ekalavya School in Meliyaputti, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda. The Collector said that the government was providing marketing resources for tribal products to enable tribal people to generate income.

Mr. Yeshwant said that the ITDA was prioritising the supply of safe drinking water by arranging RO water plants in remote areas. He said that ₹1.3 crore funds were sanctioned for the construction of compound wall for Ekalavya School. He added that the government was releasing funds for the improvement of roads and health facilities in remote areas.

