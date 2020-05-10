Andhra Pradesh

Central experts submit preliminary report on gas leak

Two experts deputed by the Central government to study the causes that had led to the gas leak at LG Polymers, which killed 12 persons and affected over 300, submitted their preliminary report to the Central and State governments on Sunday.

The team members, who were flown to the city by a special aircraft from New Delhi and Mumbai on Saturday, visited the site of the accident and interacted with the officials and various stakeholders, and submitted their findings.

In their report, they also recommended the measures required to be taken to prevent recurrence of such accidents in the hazardous industries.

The team members were Dr. Anjan Ray, Director, Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun, and Dr. Shantanu Geete, styrene expert from Supreme Industries Ltd, Mumbai.

Seeking anonymity, one of the team members told The Hindu that they had completed their task, and it was up to the State authorities to take remedial measures.

Immediately after the leakage of the hazardous gas in vapour form in the early hours of May 7, there was a hue and cry all over the country over the safety lapse on the part of LG Polymers.

Immediately after the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and promised him all help, including deputing of experts to study the reasons for the accident.

