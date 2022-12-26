Central discom to hold meet of staff of power utilities on December 28

December 26, 2022 08:53 am | Updated 08:53 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL) is organising a high-level meeting involving the employees of power utilities in Vijayawada on December 28. Employees of the power utilities including power generation (APGENCO), transmission (APTRANSCO) and distribution companies (AP DISCOMS) besides their counterparts from the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) and Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) will participate in the meeting.

Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, who held a review meeting in this regard, appreciated the efforts of the power utilities which, he said, had fetched the first prize in the National Energy Conservation Awards-2022 for APSECM.

Besides, the APTransco and the NREDCAP have also won awards at Enertia summit, the Minister pointed out, adding that these awards had increased their responsibility and advised them to take feedback from people to identify the shortcomings in implementation of schemes.

The APSECM, meanwhile, has improved its score in the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) from 50.5 points in 2020 to 77.5 points in 2022, a jump of around 53%.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand said that with the support of the State government and best performing administrative machinery of the power utilities, the department would continue to put in constant efforts to meet the demand.

Officials of APTransco, Discoms and NREDCO were present in the meeting.

