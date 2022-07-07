Central Discom plans tie-up with consumers for mutually-beneficial initiative

Renewable energy microgrids to come up in four areas in Vijayawada, Guntur

The Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL) has taken up development of smart renewable urban microgrids using smart devices and meters to reduce transmission and distribution losses using the existing infrastructure in collaboration with EdgeGrid, a clean-tech platform.

According to a release on Thursday, this initiative which uses local solar rooftop generation and deep consumer engagement will help the transmission and distribution companies in reducing power purchase and infrastructure upgrade costs.

Currently, the project is taken up in four areas in and around Vijayawada and Guntur covering residential and commercial consumers, including electric vehicles and battery swapping stations, cold storages and ice factories, according to the release.

EdgeGrid founder and CEO Sunil Talla said, “EdgeGrid’s platform enables customers within a feeder to consume energy efficiently and generate energy locally. It works closely with distribution companies and distributed energy generators to reduce their costs and expand renewable energy penetration for the entire ecosystem. Using smart meters and smart devices, the consumers will offer virtual battery services to the power grid and earn incentive.”

APCPDCL chairman and managing director J. Padma Janardhana Reddy said the aim was to build a power sector that was both climate-friendly and consumer-friendly while ensuring quality supply of green power to consumers.