‘Central Bank striving to better align with national priorities’

Central Bank of India (CBI) General Manager (Mumbai) V.V. Murar said the bank was striving to improve its performance as per the roadmap laid down by the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India with focus on increasing digital payments, corporate governance, providing credit to MSMEs, using technology, retail lending and expanding agricultural and export credit.

Addressing media persons along with senior regional manager Vinod Pophale on the sidelines of a regional consultative process here on Saturday for reviewing the bank’s performance and devising ways to better align with national priorities, Mr. Murar said the meeting concentrated on the ways to increase credit in various sectors, bringing about innovations and being more responsive to customers.

Due emphasis was laid on big data analytics as a tool for efficient delivery of banking solutions to a diverse clientele.

The suggestions received in the conference were being collated and sent for deliberations at the zonal level and then to the State-Level Bankers’ Committee and finally for national-level stocktaking and implementation of reforms. A comparative performance assessment of branches was made for gearing up for the challenges ahead, he stated.