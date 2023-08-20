HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Central anti-superstition law need of the hour, say rationalists in Andhra Pradesh

August 20, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

The nation needs a stringent piece of legislation as superstitious beliefs persists despite astounding progress in science and technology, said members of Andhra Pradesh Rationalists’ Association (APRA) on Sunday (August 20) .

Paying tributes to slain Narendra Dabholkar on his death anniversary here on Sunday, APRA state president Narne Venkata Subbaiah opined that present legal provisions were insufficient to deal with the brutal superstitious practices perpetrated by fake godmen to cheat gullible people.

A central law on the lines of the one enacted in Mahrashtra, following a protracted struggle by Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti led by the late rationalist, was urgently needed to curb fraudulent and exploitative practices in the garb of religion, he said.

Occult practices and black magic should be dealt with an iron fist by enacting such a legislation also in the twin Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he added.

Scientific temper should be promoted among students by rationalists by holding meetings periodically in schools and colleges, felt Poura Samajam district president G. Narasimha Rao. The life of slain social reformers Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, M.M. Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh should be included in school textbooks, added Communist Party of India leader P.V.R. Choudhary.

The rationalists welcomed the Allahabad High Court terming it as a curse for society that women were still being subjected to occult rituals to treat infertility. They also wanted the authorities to act sternly against those promising ‘miracle cure‘ for severe illnesses without any scientific basis and the celebrities backing such claims.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.