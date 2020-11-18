Central aid sought to set up new medical colleges

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has urged the Central government to provide financial support to Andhra Pradesh in setting up medical colleges in the State.

In a letter (dated November 12) to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said the State government was planning to establish new medical colleges and upgrade the existing ones, for which it required financial assistance from the Central government. The total cost would be ₹13,500 crore, he said.

Post-bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh was left with Tier II and Tier III cities. The absence of Tier I cities had hindered the private healthcare sector from offering speciality services. The situation that had arisen out of the COVID-19 pandemic furthered the need of the State to have stronger healthcare, he said.

The MP recalled that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August in this regard.