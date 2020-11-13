Central agencies get first priority for sand mining in new policy

Sand reaches in State divided into three packages

The State government has revised the sand policy of 2019 on the basis of recommendations made by a Group of Ministers (GoM) which held detailed deliberations with the general public.

The New Sand Mining Policy-2019 was introduced in September of that year and later necessary amendments were made to the AP Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1966 (APMMC). Subsequently, the government constituted the GoM having felt the need to serve the customers better.

The GoM made recommendations for upgrading of the policy. Accordingly, the policy is upgraded as follows:

sand excavation, storage and sale to be undertaken by the Central government agencies/Central government PSUs appointed on nomination basis on terms and conditions prescribed by the State government.

The Central agencies/PSUs to be appointed with a premium amount fixed by the State government, which is payable (to the State) in addition to seigniorage fee and other applicable levies.

Private bidders

In case no response is received from the Central agencies/PSUs, sand operations to be entrusted to technically experienced, competent and financially strong agencies selected through technical and commercial bids with minimum auction premium fixed by the Government of A.P. in addition to seigniorage fee and other applicable levies.

Reaches across the State have been classified into three packages: Package-1 Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts, Package-2 West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts and Package-3: Nellore, Anantapur, Chittoor, Kurnool and YSR Kadapa districts.

First to third-order streams to be granted along with higher-order streams to competent agencies for excavation, storage and sale and the relevant, subject to the amendment of WALTA and APMMC Rules etc.

Availability of sand to be ensured by dredging of irrigation barrages such as Prakasam and Dowleswaram barrages.

Consumers to make own transportation arrangements from stockyard/reach. However, agencies will keep standby vehicles for transportation of sand to consumers as and when required.

Offline booking

Sand booking to be permitted through offline mode, at stockyards/reaches of choice directly after verifying the quality of sand and making necessary payments there itself and free-of-cost sand to be permitted through bullock carts.

Free supply

Sand to be supplied free of cost for self-consumption of villages abutting the reaches, government-sponsored weaker section housing and government R&R package housing through coupon system. Subsidy towards the same to be borne by the government.