Centipede found in food, hotel sealed in Vijayawada

Updated - November 14, 2024 09:00 pm IST

FSSAI and Legal Metrology officials inspected the hotel and collected samples, says the Joint Food Controller

Rajulapudi Srinivas
In a shocking incident, a customer reportedly found a centipede in the meals which he ordered in a hotel located on Eluru Road in Vijayawada on Thursday.

The customer reportedly found the centipede in Kakinada Subbaiah Gari Hotel, at Governorpet. The NHRC Acting Chairperson, Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, who was in the hotel, expressed anger over the negligence of the hotel management and directed the officials concerned to take action.

Following a complaint lodged by the Acting NHRC Chairperson, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) officials sealed the hotel immediately, said the Joint Food Controller of Andhra Pradesh, N. Purnachandra Rao.

“Food Safety officers Srikanth and Ramesh visited the hotel and collected samples. A case has been registered and investigation is on,” the Joint Food Controller told The Hindu.

The FSSAI authorities, along with Legal Metrology Department, Police and other officers inspected the hotel, and served a notice on the management, the officials said.

