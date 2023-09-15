ADVERTISEMENT

Center should take care of Chandrababu Naidu’s security in Rajamahendravaram jail: TDP

September 15, 2023 11:27 am | Updated 11:27 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

onspiracy to harm Mr. NaidKimidi Nagarjuna sees conspiracy to harm Chandrababu Naidu in the jail

K Srinivasa Rao

Women cadres of Telugu Desam Party protesting against the arrest of the party’s president N Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: GiriKVS

: The Telugu Desam Party’s district President Kimidi Nagarjuna on Friday, September 15, 2023, urged the Union government to take care of the security of former Chief Minister N .Chandrababu Naidu in Rajahmundry Central Prison, as there was a threat from criminals and Maoists who were also in the same jail.

He expressed concern over the change of the jail superintendent suddenly while alleging that it could be a conspiracy to harm Mr. Naidu in the jail. Speaking to The Hindu, he said that common people were also worried over the safety of Mr. Babu in the jail.

‘We are with Babu’‘ programme is evoking good response from the people as they understood that injustice was meted out to Mr.Chandrababu. The hunger strikes and other agitational programmes would continue in the district till he is released from jail,” said Mr. Nagarjuna.

