Center should take care of Chandrababu Naidu’s security in Rajamahendravaram jail: TDP

September 15, 2023 11:27 am | Updated 11:27 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

: The Telugu Desam Party’s district President Kimidi Nagarjuna on Friday, September 15, 2023, urged the Union government to take care of the security of former Chief Minister N .Chandrababu Naidu in Rajahmundry Central Prison, as there was a threat from criminals and Maoists who were also in the same jail.

Also read: Are corruption cases driven by political rivalries?

He expressed concern over the change of the jail superintendent suddenly while alleging that it could be a conspiracy to harm Mr. Naidu in the jail. Speaking to The Hindu, he said that common people were also worried over the safety of Mr. Babu in the jail.

‘We are with Babu’‘ programme is evoking good response from the people as they understood that injustice was meted out to Mr.Chandrababu. The hunger strikes and other agitational programmes would continue in the district till he is released from jail,” said Mr. Nagarjuna.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.