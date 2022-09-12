Centenarians’ meet

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
September 12, 2022 23:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Vayovriddhula Charitable Trust has stated that information relating to centenarians can be submitted till September 15. 

In a statement on Monday, Trust chairman Challa Hari Kumar said the trust had plans to bring all centenarians on to one platform. They would be felicitated on the occasion of the international day for older persons.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The trust would make all arrangements for the transportation from their place of stay to Vijayawada. Centenarians from Krishna, NTR district, Vijayawada, Guntur, Palnadu,  Bapatla, Eluru and West Godavari districts can take part in the event. The Trust members would contact them if the details were shared over phone numbers  98481 11138, 7989914413, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app