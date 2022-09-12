Centenarians’ meet

ADVERTISEMENT

Vayovriddhula Charitable Trust has stated that information relating to centenarians can be submitted till September 15.

In a statement on Monday, Trust chairman Challa Hari Kumar said the trust had plans to bring all centenarians on to one platform. They would be felicitated on the occasion of the international day for older persons.

The trust would make all arrangements for the transportation from their place of stay to Vijayawada. Centenarians from Krishna, NTR district, Vijayawada, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Eluru and West Godavari districts can take part in the event. The Trust members would contact them if the details were shared over phone numbers 98481 11138, 7989914413, he said.