Andhra Pradesh

Centenarians’ meet

Vayovriddhula Charitable Trust has stated that information relating to centenarians can be submitted till September 15. 

In a statement on Monday, Trust chairman Challa Hari Kumar said the trust had plans to bring all centenarians on to one platform. They would be felicitated on the occasion of the international day for older persons.

The trust would make all arrangements for the transportation from their place of stay to Vijayawada. Centenarians from Krishna, NTR district, Vijayawada, Guntur, Palnadu,  Bapatla, Eluru and West Godavari districts can take part in the event. The Trust members would contact them if the details were shared over phone numbers  98481 11138, 7989914413, he said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2022 11:13:45 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/centenarians-meet/article65883525.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY