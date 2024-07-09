Cement factory management ignored warnings from workers, alleges CITU

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) State general secretary Ch. Narsinga Rao has blamed the management of the Budawada cement factory for the accident which left one worker dead and fifteen injured on July 7.

The accident is reported to have taken place when hot mortar fell on workers at the factory, located near Jaggaiahpeta.

Addressing reporters in Vijayawada on July 9 (Tuesday), Mr. Narsinga Rao said the workers had reportedly been writing to the management about safety lapses in the factory for the past two months, but to no avail.

“Their complaints fell on deaf ears. Neither did the management addresses their concerns nor did they respond. Employees here worked all day even as their lives were at risk. Why do workers have to pay with their lives for the management’s negligence?” Mr. Narsinga Rao asked, adding that the workers were not allowed to form unions either.

The factory management did not even provide employment to the residents here. Those working here are from other places in and outside the State, the CITU leader said, going on to question why the government failed to carry out periodic inspections at the factory.

The CITU members demanded that a 100-bed hospital be set up at Jaggaiahpeta, and condemned the “lathi charge” that the villagers were subjected to when they tried to barge into the factory in protest against the incident.