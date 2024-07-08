GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cement factory accident: Villagers injured in lathi charge in Andhra Pradesh’s NTR district

A worker died and 15 others were injured in an accident that occurred on June 7 when hot mortar fell on the workmen in the factory.

Published - July 08, 2024 02:42 pm IST - JAGGAIAHPET (NTR DISTRICT)

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

About ten villagers and the relatives of some victims suffered injuries on July 8, when police resorted to a lathi charge at the cement factory at Budawada village in which one worker died and 15 others were injured in an accident in NTR District.

The accident occurred on June 7 (Sunday) when hot mortar fell on the workmen in A-Shift in the factory. The injured were undergoing treatment in two private hospitals and the condition of four is stated to be critical.

Tension mounted at the cement factory on Monday, when some locals tried to barge into the unit protesting the alleged negligence of the management, which resulted in the accident.

Police caned the agitating villagers to control the situation. Protesting the police action, the locals resorted to stone pelting.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, K. Srinivas Rao said that additional forces have been deployed and the situation is under control in Budawada village.

Collector G. Srijana, who visited the factory, expressed concern over the situation in the village. She spoke with the factory representatives, Factory-, Labour- and Revenue Department officials over payment of compensation to the victims injured in the incident.

