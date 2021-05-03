Cell set up to monitor oxygen requirement

Joint Collector L. Siva Shankar has said that a 24x7 ‘Oxygen Cell’ has been established to oversee the oxygen requirement and supply in the district for COVID-19 treatment and that there was no shortage of the supply in the district.

In a review meeting, Mr. Siva Shankar said the district was utilising 70 tonnes of oxygen per day and 50 tonnes of it was coming from Vizag Steel Plant and the remaining was being procured from private plants.

He said there were 82 COVID hospitals in the district with 2,574 oxygen beds and 1,587 non-oxygen beds.

Mr. Siva Shankar said that hospitals and the public could approach Oxygen Cell for issues related to oxygen supply by dialling 63099 63531/32/33/34/35.

He said that arrangements were being made to increase the supply to 90 tonnes per day in the district.

Treatment cost

Mr. Siva Shankar asked private hospitals to prominently display the rates of COVID treatment on their premises.

He said private hospitals were supposed to charge patients as per the rates set by the State government and the same should be displayed for the visitors.