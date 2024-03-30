ADVERTISEMENT

Celestial wedding performed in Ramanarayanam temple

March 30, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Ramanarayanam temple trustees N. Srinivas and Neerajavalli offering prayers and performing abhisekham to presiding deities Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lord Lakshmana.

Religious fervour and gaiety marked the celestial wedding of Sri Sitakodandarama Swamy and Sridevi-Bhudevi Sameta Vaikunatha Narayana Swamy at the Ramanarayanam temple on Saturday as part of the temple’s 10th anniversary celebrations. The temple trustees Narayanam Srinivas, Neerajavalli and others performed abhisekham and participated in other devotional activities. Maha arati and laser show on Ramayanam enthralled the devotees present.

Mr. Narayanam Srinivas said that the temple was constructed in the shape of Lord Rama’s bow by NCS Charitable Trust in 15 acres of land. He urged parents to come with their children in the summer season as the kids would be able to understand the entire Ramayanam depicted in the form of pictures in the temple.

