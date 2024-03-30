GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Celestial wedding performed in Ramanarayanam temple

March 30, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Ramanarayanam temple trustees N. Srinivas and Neerajavalli offering prayers and performing abhisekham to presiding deities Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lord Lakshmana.

Ramanarayanam temple trustees N. Srinivas and Neerajavalli offering prayers and performing abhisekham to presiding deities Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lord Lakshmana.

Religious fervour and gaiety marked the celestial wedding of Sri Sitakodandarama Swamy and Sridevi-Bhudevi Sameta Vaikunatha Narayana Swamy at the Ramanarayanam temple on Saturday as part of the temple’s 10th anniversary celebrations. The temple trustees Narayanam Srinivas, Neerajavalli and others performed abhisekham and participated in other devotional activities. Maha arati and laser show on Ramayanam enthralled the devotees present.

Mr. Narayanam Srinivas said that the temple was constructed in the shape of Lord Rama’s bow by NCS Charitable Trust in 15 acres of land. He urged parents to come with their children in the summer season as the kids would be able to understand the entire Ramayanam depicted in the form of pictures in the temple.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.