Celestial wedding at Vontimitta on April 7

The auspicious Sita Rama Kalyanam will be conducted at the temple of Sri Kodandarama Swamy at Vontimitta in Kadapa district on April 7, said Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy.

The annual Brahmotsavams will be celebrated from April 2 to April 11 without any deviation from the established procedures. The festivities would be carried out in ‘ekantham’ (private) and those interested could witness the proceedings live on TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC), Mr. Subba Reddy said.

At the Tirumala temple, the abhishekam as well as the asthanam in connection with the Sri Rama Navami festival would be organised in the sanctum sanctorum on April 2 (Thursday) .

Rumour mongers warned

Condemning certain social media posts in unequivocal terms, he said video grabs relating to the performance of certain rituals were actually shot at the makeshift temple at Alipiri at Tirupati and clarified that no camera or video is allowed to be taken beyond the dwajasthabham inside the Tirumala temple.

Mr. Subba Reddy said the ‘akhanda deepam’ at the hill temple was burning as usual and warned that persons floating rumours to the contrary to tarnish the image of TTD would not be spared.