Celebrations in Kurnool after nod to three capitals Bill

Leaders of various outfits celebrating the Governor’s nod for the capital Bills, in Kurnool on Sunday.

KURNOOL

03 August 2020 09:18 IST

YSRCP MLA, students perform ‘palabhishekam’ to Jagan’s photo

Lawyers, political leaders and student leaders raised slogans, waved placards and held celebrations at the Kondareddi Buruju here on Sunday and conducted several programmes in various other towns in the district to show their happiness at the approval of the three capitals Bill by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

Students leaders garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and conducted ‘palabhishekam’ to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s photo placed near the statue under the leadership of Kurnool MLA M.A. Hafeez Khan.

Students were now confident of accelerated development of the region and were nursing hopes of getting jobs locally, the MLA said.

Meanwhile, the BC, SC, ST, Minority Student organisations’ Joint Action Committee leaders Shaik Riyaaz and Vankiri Ramachandrudu garlanded the statue of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at Nandyal and thanked the Chief Minister for declaring Kurnool as Judicial Capital.

The student leaders had been agitating for the past six months to set up the A.P. High Court at Kurnool, said Mr. Ramachandrudu and wanted Mr. Jagan Mohn Reddy to take a similar interest in completing the pending projects in the Rayalaseema region to bring assured irrigation water to Kurnool and Anantapur districts at the earliest.