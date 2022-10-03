Celebrating the Mahatma through art

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee’s working president N. Thulasi Reddy said participants of the national-level art contest had succinctly captured the different phases of Gandhiji’s life

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
October 03, 2022 08:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

AP Congress working president N. Thulasi Reddy and former Speaker Mandali Budha Prasad with the CEO of The Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati E. Sivanagi Reddy at a painting exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi organised by the Cultural Centre in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA), in collaboration with Mandali Foundation and Kolusu Foundation, created a platform for artists to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

The artists brought alive on the canvas indelible memories of the global icon who influenced millions the world over.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee’s working president N. Thulasi Reddy, after going around the exhibition, said participants of the national-level art contest had succinctly captured the different phases of Gandhiji’s life.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Speaker Mandali Budha Prasad complimented the artists on successfully conveying Gandhi’s mission and principles through their artworks. He also underscored the need to revive the fading Andhra style of art and sculpture.

Dibakar Maharana, Raju Kandipalli and Konda Srinivas bagged first, second and third prizes respectively. A. Giridhar was presented with the Raja Ravi Varma award.

Chairman of AP Prohibition Campaign Committee V. Lakshman Reddy spoke while CEO of CCVA and Pleach India Foundation E. Sivanagi Reddy presided over the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Mahatma Gandhi
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app