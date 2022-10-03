Celebrating the Mahatma through art

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee’s working president N. Thulasi Reddy said participants of the national-level art contest had succinctly captured the different phases of Gandhiji’s life

AP Congress working president N. Thulasi Reddy and former Speaker Mandali Budha Prasad with the CEO of The Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati E. Sivanagi Reddy at a painting exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi organised by the Cultural Centre in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA), in collaboration with Mandali Foundation and Kolusu Foundation, created a platform for artists to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

The artists brought alive on the canvas indelible memories of the global icon who influenced millions the world over.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee’s working president N. Thulasi Reddy, after going around the exhibition, said participants of the national-level art contest had succinctly captured the different phases of Gandhiji’s life.

Former Speaker Mandali Budha Prasad complimented the artists on successfully conveying Gandhi’s mission and principles through their artworks. He also underscored the need to revive the fading Andhra style of art and sculpture.

Dibakar Maharana, Raju Kandipalli and Konda Srinivas bagged first, second and third prizes respectively. A. Giridhar was presented with the Raja Ravi Varma award.

Chairman of AP Prohibition Campaign Committee V. Lakshman Reddy spoke while CEO of CCVA and Pleach India Foundation E. Sivanagi Reddy presided over the event.