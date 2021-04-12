Celebrate Ugadi at home, Collector urges people

SRIKAKULAM

12 April 2021 23:36 IST

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas urged people to celebrate Ugadi on April 13 in their homes and not visit markets and other public places.

Releasing a press note here on Monday, Mr. Nivas said that the second wave of COVID-19 was spreading rapidly both in rural and urban areas.

Advertising

Advertising

“As many as 293 cases were reported on Sunday alone. Among them, ten are very critical. So, it is better to avoid unwanted movement in public places. It is better remain at home to prevent the spread of the second wave in the district,” said Mr. Nivas. He assured that Tika Utsav would continue in the districts as the required number of vaccine doses were expected to reach the district very shortly.