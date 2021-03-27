Celebrate Holi at home, police tell people

SP B. Rajakumari organising an awareness programme at Fort Junction in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

VIZIANAGARAM

27 March 2021 19:28 IST

‘Action will be taken against violators of COVID protocol’

The police warned that stern action would be taken against those violating COVID-19 protocol despite repeated requests in the district. They said that several people failed to realise the seriousness of the COVID second wave and not adhering to norms like social distancing and wearing masks in public places. The police said that social distancing is not being followed in PW Market, Ulli Veedhi Market, Clock Tower and Three Lamp Junctions.

With identification of new cases, the district administration decided to act tough on those violating COVID protocol. It has banned celebrations in public places and mass gatherings.

Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari said that action would be taken under the Disaster Management Act against the violators of COVID-19 protocol. “We urge people to celebrate Holi and other festivals at their homes instead of public places,” she said after conducting an awareness camp at Fort Junction on the second wave of coronavirus in the district.