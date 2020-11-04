CDSE examination to be held on Nov 8

The Combined Defence Services Examination-II, 2020, of the UPSC, will be held at 13 venues in Visakhapatnam on November 8.

A total of 3,507 candidates are expected to take the test to be held in three sessions from 9 to 11 a.m., 12 to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The entry to the examination venues will be closed 10 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

Candidates have to appear only at the venue mentioned in the admit card and have to bring their ID proof, as mentioned in the card.

However, no venue supervisor should stop candidates from appearing in the examination on the ground of non-production of ID card. If the candidate is unable to produce the ID proof, an undertaking should be taken and sent to the Commission.

Mobile phones and other communication devices are banned inside the examination centre and examination functionaries should also not carry them into the examination halls. Wearing masks is mandatory for both candidates and examination functionaries. The examination centre premises should be sanitised a day before the examination.

Control Rooms have been opened at the Collector’s Office. DRO A. Prasad can be contacted on 98499 03820 or D-Section Superintendent C. Chandra Sekhara Rao can be contacted on 9849913705.