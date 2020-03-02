‘CCTV footage will disprove TDP claim on rowdies at airport’

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 March 2020

Protest was voluntary, spontaneous outburst by people, says YSRCP leader

YSR Congress Party senior leader Koyya Prasad Reddy on Sunday dismissed as a bunch of lies the allegation of TDP that goons from Kadapa and Pulivendula were responsible for blocking the convoy of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Visakhapatnam Airport on Thursday.

“CCTV footage will prove that not a single rowdy was present at the airport. In fact, people from North Andhra gathered voluntarily to express their ire over Mr. Naidu for spitting venom against the State Government’s decision to make Visakhapatnam the Executive capital,” he told reporters.

Admitting that he was also present at the airport in his personal capacity to register his protest over Mr. Naidu’s ‘pro-Amaravati and anti-North Andhra stand,’ he said YSRCP as a party had no role in the protest. In fact, the people were so furious over Mr. Naidu’s statements against North Andhra that they did not want to allow him to undertake a visit in the region, he claimed.

“Whatever happened at the airport was a spontaneous outburst by the people who wanted to see North Andhra region get benefited due to decentralised development model being adopted by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

He said in the TDP itself Mr. Naidu did not have much following, adding Visakhapatnam East MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu and former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu did not visit the airport to welcome Mr. Naidu.

‘Time for U-turn’

Mr. Reddy said the TDP president was known for making a series of U-turns in the past and appealed to him to make another U-turn in the larger interest of the State by supporting formation of three capitals.

He found fault with Mr. Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari for “enacting a drama by spending two hours at the airport and accompanying the TDP president to Hyderabad instead of attending the wedding of Mr. Patrudu’s son”.