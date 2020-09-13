CCTV Cameras to protect nine temple chariots in Vizianagaram district

Security personnel are being deployed and construction of sheds would be taken up soon for permanent safety to the celestial properties.

Acting swiftly in the wake of the Antarvedi temple fire incident, the Endowments Department in Vizianagaram district has installed CCTV cameras for close surveillance at nine chariots of different historic temples across the district.

Security personnel are being deployed and construction of sheds would be taken up soon for permanent safety to the celestial properties, said the Assistant Commissioner, Endowments department GVSSR Subramanyam.

Currently, a chariot belonging to the Jagannadha Swamy temple of Vizianagaram, believed to be some 110 years old, has been parked on the road in the absence of a shed for its protection.

The temple authorities are looking for a suitable place to protect the 19.5 high and 12.5 feet wide chariot. With the entire stretch of the GT road turning into a commercial hub, the Jagannath Seva Samithi is finding it difficult to find a suitable spot, says the Samithi member Kapuganti Prakash.

Other temples in the district that own massive four-wheeled chariots Sri Mannar Rajagopala Swamy temple of Vizianagaram, Sri Ramaswamy Vari Devasthanam of Ramateertham, Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple of Balaijipeta, Sri Venugopala Swamy temple, Sri Jagannath Swamy temples located at Parvathipuram, Chinamerangi, Sibili peddavalasa and Dasannapeta of Vizianagaram.

Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha leader of Vizianagaram district Uppalapati Nalini has urged the government to expedite construction of sheds and protect these temple properties in the backdrop of Antarvedi incident. “Apart from the idols of the deities, these chariots are equally important. During annual festivals, devotees touch them and seek the blessings of the almighty. They have special sanctity in Hindu culture,” she said.

The Endowments department has prepared a detailed report on construction of sheds for temple properties. Four temples do not have them while some others are in a dilapidated condition. Their renovation has also been proposed. “ We will start constructing the sheds once we get the approval. Meanwhile, all temple managements have been asked to monitor CCTV footage constantly to identify movements of suspicious persons in and around the chariots,” said Mr. Subramanyam.