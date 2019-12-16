CCS Circle Inspector in ACB trap

The Crime Central Station (CCS) Circle Inspector Kurnool was trapped by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while he was allegedly accepting ₹ 40,000 from an advocate for not arresting an accused in a chit fund case, on Monday.
ACB DSP M. Nagabhushanam told The Hindu that CI Ramaiah Naidu demanded the bribe.
Naidu was previously arrested in 2012 by the ACB for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹ 15,000. He was an SI at that time and his suspension was lifted after two years, the DSP added.
The CI along with the advocate, identified as Chandrasekhar Reddy, have been taken into custody by ACB sleuths.
The officials recovered documents allegedly related to the case from the CI. The duo would be produced in an ACB court soon.
