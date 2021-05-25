CCRAS teams find it difficult to collect data

People throng Krishnapatnam for herbal preparation though its distribution has been suspended

Even as teams constituted by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), New Delhi conducted field level studies to ascertain the efficacy of the herbal preparation made by B. Anandaiah on Tuesday, people continued to throng Krishnapatnam hoping that the distribution of the concoction would be resumed.

The team members collected data from some persons who had taken the herbal preparation for a cure to coronavirus. The CCRAS teams encountered difficulties in collecting the data as Mr. Anandaiah had not maintained a record of the persons to whom he had given the herbal preparation and the details of the medical tests such as RT-PCR or TrueNat tests they had undergone.

According to sources, 60,000 persons had been given the herbal preparation in the last two months and the CCRAS teams had contacted more than 70 persons who have taken the concoction as an ‘immunity booster’.

The teams had sought the details of more persons from the district administration for recording their observations before starting animal and clinical studies, which are mandatory before giving approval. The team have to study at least 500 persons who have taken the herbal preparation as part of the study.

Undeterred by the suspension of the distribution of the herbal preparation, thousands of people thronged Krishnapatnam village on Tuesday, hoping against hope for the resumption of distribution of the herbal preparation.

Police removed the tent put up by the volunteers earlier for distribution of the herbal concoction. They had a tough time in preventing people from thronging the village.

Meanwhile, a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) fact-finding team led by party’s Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy visited Krishnapatnam. He urged the State government to allow distribution of the herbal preparation.