CCI donates 14 ambulances to ITDA

The Container Corporation of India (CCI) has donated 14 ambulances worth ₹.3.5 crore to the ITDA, Paderu. The ambulances were inaugurated by Araku MP Goddeti Madhavi, Paderu MLA K. Bhagyalakshmi, Araku MLA Chetti Phalguna and ITDA Project Officer D.K. Balaji on Saturday at Talarsing Ashram School grounds.

CCI General Manager Yelvender Yadav readily responded to the request keeping the health of girijans in view and sanctioned the ambulances from corporate social responsibility funds and released ₹.1.7 crore, according to Mr. Balaji. Nine ambulances reached Paderu and the remaining would arrive in a few days.

The PO said four big ambulances would be stationed at Paderu, Araku Valley, Chintapalli and Munchingput Area Hospitals and the remaining would be allotted to primary health centres depending upon necessity.

Ms. Madhavi said the arrival of the new ambulances solved the shortage to some extent and efforts would be made to provide more. She lauded the efforts of the PO in getting them.

Ms. Bhagyalakshmi and Mr. Phalguna thanked the CCI for recognising the need and providing the ambulances.

The three later held a meeting with the PO at the ITDA office.

ITDA Assistant Project Officer V.S. Prabhakar, CCI Assistant Manager K. Ramachandran and Additional DMHO Kishore Kumar participated.