CC cameras to be installed in 156 railway stations with Nirbhaya fund

VIJAYAWADA

06 March 2020 01:50 IST

Coaches with built-in CC cameras soon

The South Central Railway (SCR), Vijayawada division, will install 500 closed-circuit cameras in 156 railway stations in the next two months. The surveillance cameras were being set up with the Nirbhaya Act Fund, said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P. Srinivas.

“Already 400 CC cameras have been installed in the railway stations in the division, which include 80 under the Nirbhaya Act. To step up surveillance on the railway premises, 500 more cameras would be commissioned,” the DRM said.

Besides, the Indian Railways was manufacturing coaches with in-built CC cameras, and very soon surveillance would be possible in moving trains also. In the Vijayawada division, the women Railway Protection Force (RPF), which was 17 now, would be increased four-fold, he said.

“We are installing high resolution CC cameras, which will cover the platforms, waiting halls, ticket issuing counters, entry points, refreshment stalls and other vantage points to prevent thefts and other crimes and entry of criminals into the stations,” Mr. Srinivas said.

A team of RPF personnel would be monitoring the CC camera footages in the stations.

The RPF and the Government Railway Police (GRP) would conduct patrolling in the stations and take up joint raids to prevent sedation cases, snatching, bag cutting, attention diversion, pick pocketing and other crimes, the DRM added.