CC cameras help police crack temple theft case

CHITTOOR

06 March 2021 01:27 IST

Two of three accused, who reportedly stole gold and silver ornaments from temple, arrested

The footage of CC cameras and verification of old police records helped the Satyavedu circle police on Friday in nabbing two members of an inter-State gang involved in thefts at local temples at villages bordering with Tamil Nadu. They recovered the stolen ornaments from them.

Deputy SP (Puttur) T.D. Yashwant told the mediapersons that on February 27, theft of 32 grams of gold and small quantum of silver ornaments was reported from Ankamma temple at Allapagunta village of Satyavedu mandal. As the temple was already equipped with CC cameras, the police could verify the footage, besides identifying one of the three accused by verifying old records at Nagalapuram police station in the circle.

People also helped the police by identifying the accused in the footage who they said had been moving suspiciously around the temple before committing the crime.

Acting on reliable information, a special party rushed to a roadside dhaba on the border of Satyavedu-Tamil Nadu and nabbed two of the accused, while one had escaped from the spot. Their modus operandi was to target local temples at isolated spots.

Vigil mounted

As per instructions from Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar, all the temples in villages in Puttur subdivision close to the T.N. border were kept under digital surveillance and equipped with village defense committees, Mr Yashwant said.

The trio was identified as Srinivasulu (absconder) (30) and Chinna (25) of Gummidipoondi in Tamil Nadu, and Tupakula Venkatesh (21) of Satyavedu. A case has been registered and the accused were sent for remand.