CBSE syllabus to be implemented in government schools

VIJAYAWADA

05 May 2021 23:47 IST

To raise the standards of education and to help students keep pace with the changing education scenario at the global level, the government has decided to implement the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus in government schools.

Of the total 61,208 schools in the State, 44,639 (73 %) are Government schools with a strength of 43 lakh students. After the YSR Congress Party formed the government in 2019, the State-run schools recorded an additional 6,13,000 enrolments. Of them, nearly 4 lakh students had migrated from private schools to the government schools, while the remaining 2 lakh were new admissions.

The government now has taken upon itself the task of providing high educational standards to these young learners and equip them with the knowledge to crack national and international-level competitive exams. To give them the kind of exposure they need to gain that edge, it has decided to introduce the CBSE syllabus.

The CBSE is a national level board of education in the country for public and private schools, controlled and managed by the Union Government. There are approximately 21,271 schools in the country and 220 schools in 28 foreign countries affiliated to it. All Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, private schools, and most of the schools approved by central government of India are affiliated to it. The CBSE envisions a robust, vibrant and holistic school education that will engender excellence in every sphere of human endeavour.

As part of an agreement, the government schools in the State will be affiliated to the CBSE in a phased manner. The idea is to enable the 10th class students write the CBSE exams in English medium by the academic year 2024-25.